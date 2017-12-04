Baby dies after fire at South Carolina residence

A 1-year-old child died in a South Carolina house fire early Monday morning.
At midnight, Darlington County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Railroad Ave. in the Hartsville area of Darlington County because of a structure fire.
Fire Department crews recovered a 1-year-old child from the residence, according to Lt. Robert Kilgo. The child was transported to an area hospital where it died.
Neither the child’s name nor a cause of death has been released.
The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, and SLED has been requested to assist.
