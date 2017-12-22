‘They were inseparable’: 2 killed at Richland nightclub were brothers, fathers

One was an aspiring comedian and state runner-up in track and field, the other was a former football player who had just finished his college degree. Both were “inseparable” brothers and fathers who were gunned down outside a Richland County nightclub, a close friend of the family says.
Torance Lamar Peoples, 26, and Trevonne Judge, 23, were shot dead outside Black Pearl on Broad River Road around 3 a.m. Wednesday, which was Peoples’ birthday, officials have said.
Peoples and Judge are brothers, the sons of Chris Judge and Kathy Judge, according to Tacauma Lettsome, who described himself as a father figure to Peoples and has been in his life since he was 14.
Details about what led up to the double-fatal shooting that injured two others remain murky, but the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said gunfire erupted in the club’s parking lot after an argument between two groups. Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting and are cooperating with investigators.
“We wanted to paint a different picture of Mr. Torance Peoples and his brother, Mr. Trevonne Judge,” Lettsome said in response to media coverage of the shooting. Lettsome and his attorney declined an interview with The State but provided a statement about the two brothers.
In that statement, Lettsome said Peoples placed second in the track and field state championship for the discus and shot put events while at Ridge View High School, and again during his senior year at Richland Northeast High School. Peoples left behind a wife and five children.
“Torance was a loving father who loved to make everyone laugh,” he said. “Torance was a loyal friend that would shield you through the storm.”
Peoples was working at J Peters Grill and Bar and pursuing a career as a comedian when he died, Lettsome said.
“Torance was becoming an online Facebook sensation with his very own character ‘TPeasha’ and began filming short comedic skits for his fans,” Lettsome said.
Judge was Peoples’ younger brother and a graduate of Lugoff-Elgin High School, where he was an honors student and played linebacker for the school’s football team, Lettsome said. He was employed by the City of Columbia and had recently completed the requirements to graduate from Midlands Technical College with his associate’s degree in business administration.
Judge left behind two children, Lettsome said.
“The two were inseparable,” he said.
