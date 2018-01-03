Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on Midlands stretch of I-20 Wednesday

One person was killed in a single-vehicle collision in Kershaw County Wednesday night.
The incident occurred around 5 p.m. near the 103 mile marker on I-20, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Judd Jones.
The driver of a 2000 Ford pickup truck was driving on I-20 eastbound when he lost control, Jones said. The truck ran off the left side of the road and and struck a tree.
The driver was wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Jones.
The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office hasn’t identified the driver.
The cause of the incident hasn’t been determined, and there was no word if effects from Wednesday’s winter snow storm played any role in the fatal crash.
The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the collision.
