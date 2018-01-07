Pregnant woman’s car struck by gunfire while she was driving in Columbia, police say

Bullets recently fired at a car in traffic narrowly missed the head of the driver, a 22-year-old woman.
The young woman is pregnant, according to wltx.com.
The drive-by shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. Jan. 4 in the 4000 block of Water Street, which runs parallel to, and in between Colonial Drive and Farrow Road, according to a Columbia Police Department incident report.
The passenger of an SUV, possibly a newer model Jeep Grand Cherokee, fired three shots at the woman’s vehicle, according to the police report, adding that one bullet blasted through the rear window on the driver’s side and went through the passenger headrest before getting lodged in the passenger door.
The woman drove to a CVS in the 4000 block of North Main Street and reported the shooting, according to the incident report. The responding officer went to the site of the shooting, about a mile from the CVS, and found three .40 caliber shell casings.
EMS was called to check on the woman, who was cleared and no other injuries were reported from the shooting.
“I honestly think that my car has been mistaken for someone else,” the woman said, wltx.com reported. “By the grace of God, no one was with me at the time. Usually, my grandma would’ve been riding with me and she would have been dead and gone.”
The Columbia Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Who shot at a woman's car while she drove on Water Street? Thankfully she wasn't physically injured. Take a look at these surveillance pictures of the suspect's car.— Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) January 7, 2018
#CPDUpdate: Water Street shooting incident | Here's a clearer picture of the suspect's vehicle. It's possibly a newer model Jeep Grand Cherokee. Call 1-888-CRIME-SC w/info. pic.twitter.com/oIH02qAPgQ— Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) January 7, 2018
