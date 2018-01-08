Mouad Bendahmane, 33.
Crime & Courts

Man posing as Uber driver sexually assaulted woman after Five Points pickup

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

January 08, 2018 12:31 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

A man who sexually assaulted a woman after picking her up from Five Points in Columbia was arrested on Monday.

Mouad Bendahmane, 33, is facing charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center without bond.

The incident took place on Oct. 28, when Bendahmane agreed to give a woman a ride home from the Five Points area, the release stated. Instead, Bendahmane is accused of driving her to his home on Twin Oaks Circle, where he sexually assaulted her.

When he drove the woman back to her home, Bendahmane told her friends that he was an Uber driver, according to the release. It’s unclear if he posed as an Uber driver when he initially offered to give the woman a ride home.

Investigators are now looking into other sexual assault cases involving Bendahmane, and additional charges may be filed against him, the release stated.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

