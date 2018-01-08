SCE&G customers can’t sue utility over rates in court, attorney argues

Ratepayers who sued in state court to get refunds from SCE&G of higher electric rates that they paid for the now-failed V.C. Summer nuclear expansion are in the wrong forum, an attorney for the utility told a judge Monday.
“Let this play out in front of the Public Service Commission!” attorney James Becker told Circuit Court Judge John Hayes III. “Let it play out in front of the (S.C.) Supreme Court!”
SCE&G wants Hayes to dismiss five lawsuits brought by ratepayers seeking refunds for the higher electric rates that they have paid for the failed construction of two power reactors in Fairfield County.
Becker's presentation, Monday at the Richland County Courthouse, was the first in a court by a SCANA lawyer in what is likely to be numerous appearances in both state and federal courts in coming months in the wake of the failed nuclear project.
At issue is billions of dollars in potential refunds to SCE&G customers, as well as the fate of five similar class-action lawsuits by ratepayers filed in state courts in Richland and other counties.
In addition to ratepayers suing SCE&G and its Cayce-based corporate parent, SCANA, legal actions have been filed on behalf of SCANA stockholders. Other suits also include Santee Cooper, the state-owned utility that was SCANA’s junior partner in the doomed nuclear venture. A federal grand jury also is investigating possible wrongdoing by current and former SCANA executives.
Becker cited numerous Supreme Court decisions, legal principles and doctrines, statutes and even court rules — every one of which, he argued, clearly bans private citizens, even if they are ratepayers, from filing suit against SCANA in a ratepayer case.
"This court cannot hear those claims," said Becker, a specialist in class-action, complex business litigation.
What the courts do allow is for ratepayers to take their grievances to the S.C. Public Service Commission, Becker said. That is the proper forum for rate disputes, he said.
As Becker spoke, some 35 lawyers, involved in litigation against SCANA or Santee Cooper watched. They included Nelson Mullins lobbyist Dwight Drake, former U.S. Attorney Pete Strom, former state Reps. I.S. Leevy-Johnson and Bakari Sellers, and a team of attorneys from the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, led by Solicitor General Bob Cook.
Late last year, Cook wrote an Attorney General’s Office opinion arguing the 2007 law the SCANA used to increase rates for the nuclear project was unconstitutional.
Cook was expected to argue Monday afternoon that since that 2007 law, the Base Load Review Act, is unconstitutional, then state courts are the proper forum for ratepayer disputes involving the nuclear debacle.
Under the Base Load Review Act, SCANA levied nine rate hikes to help pay for the nuclear project. Those totaled almost $2 billion.
SCE&G also currently is charging its average customer an additional $37 a month to pay for the nuclear project, although construction has stopped.
