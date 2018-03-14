SC woman indicted for embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from Regions Bank

A South Carolina woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Greenville for allegedly embezzling tens of thousands of dollars.
Amy June Schaufelberger, aka Amy Schaufelberger Brown, was charged in a one-count Indictment with bank embezzlement, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Beth Drake.
The 31-year-old Parksville woman was an employee of Regions Bank in McCormick County. From January 2017 through June 2017, she is accused of "willfully" embezzling $40,465, according to the indictment.
Schaufelberger acted "with intent to injure and defraud, knowingly and willfully did embezzle, abstract, purloin and misapply more than $1,000 of the monies and funds belonging to and entrusted to Regions Bank," according to the indictment.
The maximum penalty Schaufelberger could receive is a fine of $1,000,000 and/or 30 years in prison.
The case was investigated by agents of the U.S. Secret Service and is assigned to Assistant U.S. Attorney David C. Stephens of the Greenville office.
