Police arrest SC parents after baby gets thrown from car seat, lands on head

A Conway man allegedly became so upset over his baby crying that he threw its car seat when the baby was unstrapped, causing the infant to "fly out of it" and land on his head, according to a police report.
Horry County police arrested the baby's parents — 22-year-old Jacob Lowman, of Conway, and 20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff, also of Conway — on Thursday, online records show. Police charged both with unlawful neglect of a child.
"The victim did have visible injury to the top of his head where it appeared he was dropped," an officer wrote in the report.
Biggerstaff told police that on March 10, the baby was sitting unstrapped in his car seat and crying because he was teething.
She then said Lowman became "angry," so he grabbed the car seat and threw it in the air, which caused the baby to "fly out of it" and land on his head, the report states.
After, Biggerstaff said she rushed over to their baby, picked him up and began to console him because he was "crying hysterically," police said.
She explained how she tried to get the baby to the hospital, but Lowman allegedly said "if the baby was taken to the hospital, Department of Social Services would remove the child from their care," the officer noted.
Biggerstaff said she did not take the baby to the hospital and instead "fed him a bottle to get him to stop crying," according to police.
The next day, she said Lowman left their home in Conway to buy a vehicle and did not return until Wednesday.
Authorities say after Lowman returned, Biggerstaff claimed the two got into an argument over her leaving the residence, which turned more serious when Lowman allegedly pulled out of the driveway while Biggerstaff was holding on until she lost grip of the car.
That's when Biggerstaff contacted the complainant, who in return called police once she found out what happened to the baby.
"[Biggerstaff] never tried seeking care for the victim and had ample opportunity to contact emergency services to check on the victim's injuries," the report states.
The Department of Social Services was contacted and a safety plan was implemented for the baby, who was taken to the hospital after authorities arrived.
Both Biggerstaff and Lowman posted $5,000 bonds and were released from jail Friday.
