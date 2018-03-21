Gang allegedly used Columbia airport to traffic 100-plus pounds of drugs in Midlands

Fifteen people were indicted on drug and gang-related offenses, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. They are accused of bringing more than 100 pounds of marijuana into Lexington County, primarily through the Columbia Airport.
Three people in Richland County were indicted on drug, gun, and money laundering offenses. Additionally, 15 people in Lexington County, including the three charged from Richland County, were indicted on drug trafficking charges.
The indictments allege that a criminal gang known as the “Paid Family” is responsible for the crimes, Wilson's office said.
“The allegations in these indictments describe an armed gang that carried out a long-running conspiracy which brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Wilson said in a news release. “Thanks to the great work of the State Grand Jury and state and local law enforcement, we’ve shut it down.”
The investigation into Paid Family’s alleged criminal activities began following a March 2017 shooting death at a Two Notch nightclub, according to Wilson's office.
Barry Donnell Reed, Jr., the first alleged Paid Family member charged in both of the new State Grand Jury indictments, had been charged with Richland County indictments for that murder. Reed is charged with drug trafficking, conspiracy to commit money laundering, 3 counts of money laundering, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Anthony Alvino Brevard, an alleged Paid Family member, also had been charged with Richland County indictments for the March 2017 murder on Two Notch Road. Brevard is charged with trafficking marijuana, as well as possession with intent to distribute marijuana and three counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a violent crime (a .45 caliber pistol, a .357 caliber pistol, and a 9mm pistol).
Calvin William Rockmore and Corey Kimani Sanders are alleged Paid Family members, who had also received Richland County indictments related to the March 2017 murder on Two Notch Road, were indicted in the new State Grand Jury indictments for drug trafficking of marijuana.
Roscoe Holmes, III, an alleged Paid Family member, had been charged with a Lexington County indictment for the murder in August of 2016 of a cab driver. Bond was denied for his new State Grand Jury indictment for drug trafficking of marijuana.
Reed’s mother, Sharon Lavonne Telford, is indicted in Lexington for drug trafficking and in Richland County for conspiracy to commit money laundering and two counts of money laundering.
The following were also indicted for one count of trafficking marijuana, 100 pounds or more (by conspiracy) in Lexington County:
Van Buren Fore, IV; Corey Kimani Sanders; Jason Tramaine Spann; Calvin William Rockmore; Roscoe Holmes, III; Derek Joseph Benders; Cedric Montrell Ward; Xavier Daryl Coad; Jessica Victoria Walker; Labrenzo Antwan Rish; Derrick Devontay Randolph; and Marquis Jauan Watkins, Jr.
The Lexington indictment alleges that, from May 2014 through March 2017, the 15 defendants brought more than 100 pounds of marijuana into Lexington County, primarily through the Columbia Airport. The alleged main source of the marijuana was Cedrick Montrell Ward, an active duty military serviceman stationed at Ft. Lewis in Washington State.
The Richland indictments allege that Reed and Telford laundered money from their drug sales through a business known as “Family Trucking LLC.” Brevard is charged in that indictment with selling drugs and having a .45 caliber pistol, a .357 caliber pistol, and a 9mm pistol when he did.
All defendants are facing a charge of Trafficking marijuana 100 pounds or more, which carries a mandatory sentence of 25 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Individuals associated with this group are considered armed and dangerous and any citizens with information on the Paid Family and its associates should contact Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
