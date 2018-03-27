Gipson files for Richland prosecutor as supporters desert incumbent Johnson

Columbia lawyer Byron Gipson plunked down the $5,6540 filing fee and Tuesday officially became a Democratic candidate for the 5th Circuit Solicitor's post, which oversees criminal prosecutions and court diversion programs in Kershaw and Richland counties.
Gipson, a defense attorney and longtime Columbia resident, is the only person in either party so far to file for the $141,300-a-year post. Incumbent solicitor Dan Johnson has not yet filed. He has said he will. The deadline to file is noon Friday.
Gipson, 46, was accompanied by longtime friend Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, who originally had supported Dan Johnson and was on Johnson's fund-raising committee.
But now, after numerous news reports have raised questions about Johnson's handling of tens of thousands of dollars of public money, Rutherford is urging Johnson not to run for a third four-year term. The FBI and the State Law Enforcement have stepped in and are interviewing members of Johnson's staff, according to sources familiar with the investigation.
"If I were giving him (Johnson) advice, I would say for him not to file," Rutherford said. "What we can't have is an elected official in South Carolina avoiding answering questions and not appearing in front of you-all (reporters)."
In response to several weeks of news accounts, Johnson has not made himself available to the media. He has issued a statement denying wrongdoing and saying he intended to launch an internal investigation.
Gipson told reporters he is running for solicitor because I believe the integrity of that office needs to be restored... Over the last several weeks, we have watched the trust erode because of various stories that have come out.
"If those things are true, there's been some bad judgment out there. But we are, from this day forward, going to get the solicitor's office going in the direction that it should be going," said Gipson, accompanied by his wife of 15 years, Denise Gipson.
Gipson, who has tried cases in civil, criminal and family courts all over South Carolina in courts high and low, pledged to be a good financial steward, run an open office and take part in trials. Johnson does not try cases.
"I enjoy being in the courtroom...I've seen good prosecution, I've seen bad. I've seen good police work, I've seen bad. It's my commitment to get in that courtroom to show the citizens of Richland and Kershaw counties that we mean business when there are violations and crime. We are going to prosecute them vigorously."
Asked about nine civil foreclosure actions filed against him in the Richland County courthouse, Gipson said they involved a long-running dispute he had with his mortgage company over his house and they have all been settled. "As a lawyer it was my position that I was not going to pay it in full until it was fairly settled."
Rutherford said he is not formally asking Johnson not to run. "I'm calling on Dan to make sure he follows his heart and does the right thing. I can't ask him to step aside. I can only do what I've done today - which is to endorse someone who I believe will knock the ball out of the park."
Richlard County council member Seth Rose, who like Rutherford was on Johnson's fund-raising committee, said Tuesday he will be supporting Gipson.
Records of Johnson's office spending for the past eight years are being released by a non-profit, Public Access to Public Records, and reported on by area media. Questionable spending includes tens of thousands of dollars that went to Johnson travels around the nation and world, $32,000-plus for free gym memberships for his staff and thousands of dollars in checks to local groups. Also, Johnson wrote numerous checks payable to "cash" to members of his staff.
