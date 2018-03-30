Trump nominates Columbia lawyer Lydon to be SC's first female US attorney

Sherri Lydon, a Columbia criminal defense attorney and former state and federal prosecutor, has been nominated to become U.S. attorney for South Carolina by President Donald Trump.
If approved by the U.S. Senate, Lydon, 56, would be the first woman nominated by a president to be the state’s top federal prosecutor. Beth Drake, a veteran assistant U.S. attorney, currently holds the position. However, she was appointed by the federal judges in South Carolina.
The U.S. attorney is the chief federal law enforcement officer in South Carolina, overseeing all federal criminal prosecutions and civil actions by agencies, including the the IRS, FBI, Drug Enforcement Agency, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
If confirmed, Lydon’s first duties will include getting briefings on and making decisions on the ongoing FBI investigation into Fifth Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson's questionable spending. She also will be involved in the federal grand jury probe into the V.C. Summer nuclear debacle, one of the state’s highest-profile criminal investigations in years.
Prosecutors in the U.S. attorney’s office currently are working with the FBI, the State Law Enforcement Division and a federal grand jury that is looking into questions surrounding the failed $9 billion, decade-long effort by investor-owned SCANA, based in Cayce, and the state-owned Santee Cooper utility to build two new nuclear reactors in Fairfield County.
Lydon also can add her picture as U.S. attorney to the more than a dozen photos of male U.S. attorneys who have held the office. Those photos line the main hallway at the U.S attorney's office.
Charleston attorney Bart Daniel, the former U.S. attorney who hired Lydon as an assistant prosecutor in the 1990s, called Lydon's nomination "a significant milestone," not only because she is the first presidentially appointed woman but also because "no previous nominee has been as well prepared or qualified as Sherri."
A colleague, Columbia white collar defense lawyer Greg Harris, noting how polite Lydon generally is, said, "Don't mistake her niceness for any kind of weakness. She's tough as nails."
Scarlett Wilson, SC's only elected state prosecutor and 9th Circuit Solicitor, said that she was Lydon's clerk in the U.S. Attorney's office in the 1990s and Lydon was a role model for other women. . "Besides showing us that there was 'room at the top' for anyone who worked hard, she also showed us that we could be successful and be ourselves at the same time... Her courtroom skills rival any litigator I have ever seen."
Lydon had the backing of South Carolina’s two Republican U.S. senators — Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott — to become U.S, attorney. President Trump's nomination was preceded by months of behind-the-scenes jockeying by politicians lobbying the new administration for their favorite candidates, including state Rep. Peter McCoy, R-Charleston, and S.C. Department of Corrections director Brian Stirling. She also had the backing of Gov. Henry McMaster.
As a federal prosecutor, Lydon tried cases connected to the Lost Trust public corruption probe of the S.C. Legislature in the 1990s.
She also was chief prosecutor for the State Grand Jury when S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster was attorney general, leading the prosecution of the massive Homegold-Carolina Investors securities fraud.
More recently, as a defense attorney, she has represented a number of high-profile clients, including former Lexington County Sheriff Jimmy Metts.
A 1983 graduate of Clemson University, Lydon graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1987.
Lydon, whose father-in-law the late Tom Lydon was U.S. Attorney from 1976 to 1980, was on the board of the S.C. Ethics Commission from 2014 to this year. Former Gov. Nikki Haley appointed her.
Columbia defense attorney Debbie Barbier, a former assistant U.S. Attorney, has worked with Lydon and against her in legal cases. "Sherri has uniquie qualities of temperament, fairness, intellectual capacity and devotion to public service."
Technically, Drake has been the state's first woman U.S. attorney, running the S.C. office for nearly two years. However, her appointment was by a panel U.S. district judges from South Carolina and the U.S. Justice Department, not the president. Lydon would be the first woman nominated by a president to be the state's U.S. attorney.
Of Lydon, Drake said, "She is a terrific attorney and a really good person. We're excited to welcome her back to the office, this time as the U.S. attorney."
