This man robbed SC store and put the clerk in the hospital, police say

Sumter County authorities have charged a man in connection with an armed robbery and attack that left a convenience store clerk hospitalized.
Chauncey Antonio Wright, 23, of Mayesville, was charged with armed robbery, according to a release Sunday morning from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.
The robbery happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday at The Station convenience store on the 5800 block of Florence Highway in Mayesville, authorities said.
Sheriff's investigators say Wright "severely beat" the clerk before robbing the store and fleeing.
Sheriff's spokesman Deputy Ken Bell said investigators identified Wright as a suspect, and the victim identified Wright in a photo lineup as the attacker.
Wright was placed in the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center, where he will have a bond hearing Monday afternoon. The remains at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence in stable condition.
Comments