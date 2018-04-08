Burglar broke down door, but the only thing missing needed barbecue sauce, police say

A door to a Columbia residence was damaged during a recently burglary. But the only thing reported missing by the resident was food.
Specifically, chicken nuggets. Actually, two chicken nuggets.
The incident occurred April 1 at a home on Apple Valley Court, live5news.com reported. That is located near the intersection of Broad River Road and St. Andrews Road.
An unknown suspect entered the residence by kicking in the back door, destroying the door frame, according to the police report.
Two footprints were seen on the door, according to the report. Two chicken nuggets were also removed from the refrigerator.
The damage to the door is valued at $100, according to wistv.com, but the chicken nuggets are valued at $1.
The incident remains under investigation by the Columbia Police Department.
