A masked man robbed a Lexington store of narcotics. Now he's on the run

Lexington police need help finding a man who robbed a drugstore of narcotics.
The robbery happened around 9 p.m. Saturday at the CVS Pharmacy on the 5600 block of Sunset Boulevard, according to a release from the Lexington Police Department.
The male robber, who was wearing a mask and hood, walked to the pharmacy counter and told an employee he wanted a specific pain narcotic, police said. While speaking with the employee, he had his left hand in his jacket pocket to appears as if he was holding a weapon.
The pharmacy employee collected an amount of the requested narcotic, which the robber took before fleeing, police say.
The robber is described as a white male about 5-foot7 and with a stocky build, according to police. He was wearing a dark jacket and had his face covered with a hood and mask and also was wearing black gloves. There was no vehicle information to release.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the crime is asked to call Detective Grady Johnson at 803-358-1557, or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Comments