Morgan Roof, younger sister of Dylann Roof, was recently arrested for simple drug and weapon possession inside school grounds. Prior to the arrest, she made a racially-driven social media post that alarmed the student body at A.C. Flora High. Lynnette Cantos
One charge dropped against sister of Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof in court

By Noah Feit

April 24, 2018 12:30 AM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

The younger sister of convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof appeared in court Monday and had one of the charges against her dropped.

Morgan Roof had the marijuana possession charge she was facing dropped by Richland County prosecutors, who are still charging the A.C. Flora High School student with carrying weapons on school grounds, charlestoncitypaper.com reported.

Morgan Roof, 18, was arrested March 15 when she was charged with simple possession of marijuana and two counts of carrying weapons on school grounds, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

No reason was given to the public for dropping the drug charge, according to postandcourier.com, which said she was accompanied by two attorneys but did not speak during the court appearance.

When she was arrested, Morgan Roof was in possession of pepper spray and a knife, according to the sheriff's department.

The day prior to her arrest, Morgan Roof made a social media post on Snapchat which alarmed the student body, where she said she hoped the students participating in the National Walkout Day, protesting gun violence, would "get shot."

"Your walking out for the allowed time of 17min, they are letting you do this, nothing is gonna change what tf you think it's gonna do? I hope it's a trap and y'all get shot we know it's fixing to be nothing but black people walkin out anyway. No offense ofc buuut," Morgan Roof posted.

Dylann Roof, a self-avowed white supremacist, murdered nine black parishioners in June 2015 during a bible study session at Charleston's historic Mother Emanuel AME Church. Dylann Roof purposely selected that church because of it's black parishioners, he told FBI agents he was hoping to start a race war.

Dylann Roof pleaded guilty to nine counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder. He is on death row in Indiana.

AP17100683058759.jpg
Dylann Roof enters the court room at the Charleston County Judicial Center Monday, April 10, 2017, to enter his guilty plea on murder charges in Charleston, S.C. The convicted Charleston church shooter, Roof was given nine consecutive life sentences in state prison after he pleaded guilty to state murder charges Monday, leaving him to await execution in a federal prison and sparing his victims and their families the burden of a second trial.
Grace Beahm AP

