Inmates wounded in deadly SC prison riot file lawsuits

Two inmates who survived the deadly April prison riot at South Carolina's Lee Correctional Institution filed lawsuits Tuesday, describing a chaotic bloodbath carried out by marauding inmates that was made worse by a lack of guards and cell doors that didn't lock.
A lawsuit, filed by inmate Robert Jackson, alleges that on the evening of April 15 at 7:30 p.m. two masked inmates burst into his cell, demanded his television, radio and food, and then stabbed him repeatedly and beat him with a pipe. No correctional staff was present, and none showed up for hours, the lawsuit says.
"After completing their violent attack ..., the attackers then moved on to other inmates within the unit where they violently attacked and stabbed four other inmates," the lawsuit said.
Seven inmates were killed in the riot, which has been described as the deadliest U.S. prison disturbance in 25 years.
▪ This story will be updated with more details of the lawsuit.
Comments