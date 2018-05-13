Teen killed in shooting near church was student, athlete at Lower Richland High

A 17-year-old basketball player who was shot near a Richland County church last week has died.
Amon D. Rice, 17, of Trotter Road in Columbia, was taken from the shooting scene Thursday by EMS to Palmetto Health Richland hospital, where he died Saturday afternoon, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Sunday.
An autopsy indicated Rice died of a gunshot wound to the upper body, Watts said.
Rice was one of two people shot near Unity Missionary Baptist Church on Thursday night.
He was a rising senior at Lower Richland High School and a member of the varsity basketball team, according to an online roster.
"Rest in Heaven young fella," head boys basketball coach Caleb Gaither posted on Twitter Saturday night along with a picture of Rice's No. 10 jersey hanging in a locker. "[I] will truly miss your competitive spirit, those big ole eyes and that smile. You’re in God’s backcourt now, the best of them all!"
Gaither described Rice as the "ultimate competitor."
"Never backed down to anyone and always wanted to guard opposing team’s best player," Gaither told The State. "Quick and could shoot it. Was a basketball junkie always wanted to get in the gym and work on his game. Teammates and classmates loved his outgoing personality ... he loved to laugh and make others laugh."
Another Twitter user posted a collage of pictures of Rice with the caption, "God you just received another angel."
The second victim was taken to a hospital by a family member with non-life threatening injuries, officials have said.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting.
Reporter Lou Bezjak contributed.
Comments