She was drunk when she crashed with a child in the car, SC cops say. She's a cop, too

A South Carolina police officer has been removed from duty after being involved in a car crash.
While the chief of police for the Pickens Police Department said Officer Jennifer McDowell "is not on duty for medical reasons," she was arrested and charged following the June 22 wreck, foxcarolina.com reported.
The 26-year-old officer was off duty when she crashed her 2000 Toyota pickup truck, with a 7-year-old passenger inside, according to wyff4.com.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said McDowell ran off the right side of the road before overcorrecting and then running off the left side of the road, where she hit a tree, wspa.com reported.
McDowell and the child were taken to an area hospital, where the officer remained until Monday. She was then booked at the Pickens County Detention Center, foxcarolina.com reported.
She was charged with driving under the influence and child endangerment, according to jail records.
McDowell was released on bond, which was set at $2,500 for the combined charges, jail records show.
There has been no update on the medical condition of the child involved in the crash.
There is also no word if the Pickens Police Department will take any disciplinary action against McDowell.
"The police department is primarily concerned for our officer’s welfare and is currently reviewing information concerning the accident," Chief Travis Riggs said in a news release. "We will evaluate the information as it’s acquired.”
Comments