Former Citadel, Clemson baseball player buried nearly $2 million in drug money on farm

Agents seized almost $2 million in cash and property from a former college baseball player, who pleaded guilty with a friend Wednesday to federal drug charges.
U.S. District Judge Terry L. Wooten accepted guilty pleas from Bradley Lewis Felder, 27, and Everette “Rhett” Carter Berry, 28, on charges, including conspiracy to possess and intent to distribute and to distribute a quantity of 3,4-Methylenedioxyethylcathinone Hydrochloride, commonly known as “molly,” and at least 50 kilograms of marijuana
Wooten will sentence them later.
Felder, of Bowman near Orangeburg, was listed as an outfielder for Clemson during the 2012 season on Clemsontigers.com, as well as a player during the 2008, 2010 and 2011 baseball seasons at the Citadel.
Drug Enforcement Administration agents began investigating Felder, Berry and others in 2013 for importing and distributing high-grade marijuana and molly in Richland and Lexington counties.
Investigators learned Felder was importing the marijuana from northern California and the molly from an unknown source in China. Felder rented several houses and apartments in the area primarily to receive shipments of molly, the release stated.
Felder reportedly paid friends, including Berry, in cash or marijuana to accept the packages.
During the investigation, agents intercepted about nine packages of molly, each containing a kilogram, and about $150,000 in cash from Felder.
Law enforcement arrested him Aug. 31 in the parking garage at the Gates of Williams Brice Apartments near the University of South Carolina’s football stadium. After the arrest, agents seized $1,481.90 in cash, several cell phones, a loaded .45 caliber pistol and two watches valued at $64,000 and $46,356.
Pictures on the cell phones showed stacks of money in bundles and plastic containers. In February, Felder led agents to his family’s farm in Bowman, where they unearthed a bag containing $1,768,031.
The maximum penalty Felder and Berry face is 20 years in prison and/or a fine of $1 million.
