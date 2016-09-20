USC sororities ban liquor, restrict events in Five Points

University of South Carolina sororities unanimously approved banning liquor at social events and restricting events in Five Points
A sorority holding an event in Five Points must provide additional security guards for every 100 people attending, according to the new rules. USC’s Sorority Council originally had proposed banning events in Five Points.
In addition, sorority members will be allowed to attend only approved, registered events. A required “sober period” of at least 30 minutes prior to a social event will be held to ensure members are sober before an event starts. Free food and water must be provided during the sober period and social event, and only beer and wine will be permitted at events.
The changes come after Five Points-area residents complained of USC students’ behavior, including naked or partially clothed students in their neighborhood.
