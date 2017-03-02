SC Law Review elects first ever African-American editor-in-chief

The University of South Carolina School of Law’s publication announced it had elected an African-American woman to serve as its editor-in chief for the first time ever.
Chelsea Evans of North Myrtle Beach will serve as the South Carolina Law Review’s editor-in-chief.
Evans, a second-year law student, is the first black woman to serve in the position in the publication’s 69-year history, according to a news release from USC.
“I’m incredibly humbled to be elected editor in chief, and I hope that my election encourages more women and people of color to pursue law degrees, journal membership and the position of editor in chief,” Evans said.
Evans, who was elected Feb. 13 by the quarterly journal’s 59 student editors, will lead it for a one-year term.
She graduated magna cum laude from USC in 2014 with a degree in public health. Evans became interested in study law while Mayor’s Fellow in Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin’s office for EngenuitySC.
USC School of Law Dean Rob Wilcox said he is confident Evans’ past work will help her lead the publication.
“I have no doubt that Chelsea will experience many important achievements like this one in her career,” Wilcox said. “Her confidence, her talent, and her leadership give her the ability to make everyone she works with better. As a result, there is no limit on what she can achieve.”
Evans is considering a career in corporate law after graduation. She also is interested in continuing to do service work.
“I entered law school with a public health background and a love for service, but I have become even more empathetic. Law school has taught me to view the world differently and to analyze situations from different perspectives,” Evans said.
