They kicked addiction, now they try to stay clean at USC

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:15 Why South Carolina students are learning Mandarin Chinese Pause 1:52 USC president Harris Pastides makes the case for a bond bill for higher education building projects 1:42 How USC land purchases affect Columbia community outside university 1:30 Columbia College Challenges and Advantages 0:31 Palmetto College's new TV ads 0:31 Palmetto College's new TV ads 1:21 Winning students get new shoes from USC Coach Dawn Staley 2:33 Cocky Graduates 1:11 Students march to honor veterans 1:17 Richland 2 Institute of Innovation, food trucks, fuel cells and a futuristic education Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Recovering addicts Nicolasa Dobe and Tyler Crochet talk about their experiences dealing with college life at the University of South Carolina. Crochet is pushing the university to start a collegiate recovery program on campus to offer support for those dealing with addiction. Gerry Melendez gmelendez@thestate.com

Recovering addicts Nicolasa Dobe and Tyler Crochet talk about their experiences dealing with college life at the University of South Carolina. Crochet is pushing the university to start a collegiate recovery program on campus to offer support for those dealing with addiction. Gerry Melendez gmelendez@thestate.com