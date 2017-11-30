A private college will manage these SC public schools. What that means for students

At least two of the state’s publicly funded charter schools will have an Upstate private school as their new boss next year.
The S.C. Public Charter School District’s trustees Thursday approved requests by two schools — Gray Collegiate Academy in West Columbia and Oceanside Collegiate Academy in Mount Pleasant — to transfer their oversight to Erskine College from the state.
The two schools were among nine of the 39 schools in the state Charter School District that asked that private Erskine be their new boss, or “authorizer,” in charter-school parlance.
The requests to leave the state Charter School District represent the first major rift between the district and its schools since the alternative K-12 system was created 10 years ago. Since then, the public charter schools have cost S.C. taxpayers nearly $1 billion.
The transfer requests approved Thursday mean the private college will provide oversight to the charter schools, public institutions, and manage the millions of dollars in taxpayer money that flow to the schools, starting in the 2018-19 school year.
However, the charter district’s board denied requests by three virtual public charter schools – the Cyber Academy of South Carolina, the S.C. Virtual Charter School and Odyssey Online Learning – to leave the state district for Erskine, citing concerns about the persistently low academic performance of students in those schools.
“If a school is going to perform well, they're doing it by three years” after they open, said district chairman Don McLaurin, before a vote that denied the request for one of the schools.
The trustees said it would be irresponsible to allow the schools – many deemed failing by the district – and their students to transfer to a newly formed organization.
“I’m not sure that it's wise ... for us to release schools that are poor performing to a group that is getting off the ground,” McLaurin said.
Some of the schools seeking transfers to oversight by Erskine said they would have more opportunities for staff professional development and collaboration with the college than they now have with the state district.
Other schools said they’ve struggled to work with the charter school district to resolve data management and other issues.
"We don't feel like we're getting very much for our 2 percent," said Marie Milam, executive director of the Midlands STEM Institute in Winnsboro.
Milam also said charter schools that have large numbers of rural students living in poverty are not getting the extra support that they need from the state to help those students succeed.
Traditional public schools also have made that complaint.
Some charter school leaders complained their relationship with the state district has soured. The schools and district officials disagreed over whether the district had been supportive and open to helping the schools improve.
Just after noon, the district still had four transfer requests from charter schools to consider.
▪ Check back for details on whether those schools are let out of the state systemand what impact those transfers might have.
Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself
