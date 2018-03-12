Sumter County School District proposes closing three schools

The interim superintendent proposed closing three schools in Sumter County Monday.
After this school year, three low-enrollment schools would be absorbed by three larger schools in the district in a plan laid out by Debbie Hamm, according to multiple reports.
The low-enrollment schools in question are Rafting Creek Elementary School, F.J. DeLaine Elementary School and Mayewood Middle School.
Hamm says by making the move, the three larger schools would be able to offer enhanced educational opportunities for students, wltx.com reported.
According to the plan, Mayewood would consolidate with R.E. Davis Elementary, Rafting Creek would move to Hillcrest Middle School, and F.J. Delaine would combine with Cherryvale Elementary.
However, Hamm emphasized the plan could be changed after community input, according to theitem.com.
The opportunity for community members to respond will be at a forum this week, and three more the following. According to multiple reports, the Community Conversation Sessions will be held at 7 p.m. on the following dates:
- March 15 at Sumter High School
- March 19 at Cherryvale Elementary School
- March 20 at R.E. Davis Elementary School
- March 22 at Hillcrest Middle School
