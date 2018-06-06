Worried about an active shooter at USC? Here is how to prepare for the worst

In 2015, Lauren Smith was advising a University of South Carolina student in her Byrnes Building office when she received an alert on her phone. Shots had been fired on campus.
Smith turned the lights off, told the student to stay inside the glass-doored office and talked to the distressed student to keep her mind off what might be happening.
"I tried to keep her calm, got her to not panic," said Smith, who is USC's associate director of international student services.
That shooting — where a professor's ex-wife killed him on campus before turning the gun on herself — was a fresh memory for USC faculty at a Wednesday session on how to respond to an active shooter. With some reports suggesting active shooter training has become more common in the wake of America's unique epidemic of mass shootings, the USC administration has placed an increasing priority on training faculty, staff and students to respond to an active shooter.
The university is even considering making active shooter training mandatory for all 10,000 faculty, staff and administrators, USC spokesman Wes Hickman said.
The two-hour training session, led by Maj. T.J. Geary at USC's Division of Law Enforcement and Safety, focused on what to do in the first two minutes after an active shooting breaks out. Considering one person gets shot every 15 seconds, on average, after a mass shooting breaks out, it's simply not an option to wait for police to show up, Geary said.
Rather, those confronted by an active shooter have three, basic options: "Avoid, Deny, Defend."
"The tactics we're going to be recommending are extreme, and that's because these are the most extreme criminal events you're likely to deal with," Geary said at the beginning of the training.
The best option is to avoid the shooter if at all possible, Geary said. For example, if you receive the alert and you're near your car, drive away. If you hear gunshots in your building and have a clear path to the door, run away in a zigzag formation, Geary said.
The reason avoiding the shooter is the first option is because 98 percent of mass shooters act alone, and they tend to be inaccurate at longer ranges, Geary said.
Typically, "if you run from a bad guy, you are not going to run into the arms of another bad guy," Geary said of mass shootings. "If you can get out, statistically speaking, this is your best bet."
If avoiding the shooter is not possible, such as if he is outside your building, deny the shooter entry into your building or room. While some law enforcement refer to this option as "hide," Geary said that's too narrow of an approach. It's not enough to hide under a desk or close one door. Barricade the windows. Barricade the door to the building or floor if possible, and then barricade the door to your room. Turn off the lights, keep your head away from the windows and wait for the all-clear, Geary said.
"He may know you're in there, but he's not going to spend an inordinate amount of time trying to get you," Geary said. "They know they're on the clock."
If you have to hide, this is where the RAVE Guardian App — free and available to all USC students — comes in handy. If you're hiding in a place where you can't call 911, you can message 911 through the app. It will give law enforcement your location and you can communicate directly with a dispatcher, Geary said.
The final option is to fight back. If you're trapped in a room, take a few seconds to plan with your classmates how to swarm the shooter if he enters the room. Prepare improvised weapons like fire extinguishers, sharpened pencils, a flashlight, a car key in between the knuckles. Throw objects at the shooter as you run out another door or attack. The reason for this is most mass shooters plan their attacks out long in advance and expect to encounter minimal, if any, resistance.
"A half a second is all we need to initiate turning the tides," Geary said. "You want his confidence shaken."
As Smith left the session, she said she would do a few things differently if she received an alert of gunshots on campus today. Either she would have left the building or she would have brought those around her into a back room, farther away from the entrance.
"It's definitely thought-provoking training," Smith said.
Todd Hoppock, who said he had been through active shooter training before and was on campus during the 2015 shooting, said he would have done things differently as well. Rather than just locking down the South Caroliniana Library, where he works as an administrative assistant, he said he would also lock the doors to the rooms, in case the shooter was able to get inside the building.
"I was really impressed by the training," Hoppock said. "It's a shame we have to live in a world that we have to think of these things."
Student organizations can sign up for active shooter training classes by emailing Geary at geary@sc.edu. He will hold several classes at the USC Center for Teaching Excellence on the following dates:
July 12: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. (will be taught through USC Human Resources)
- August 27: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- September 13: 1 to 3 p.m.
- October 10: 12 to 2 p.m.
- November 14: 2 to 4 p.m.
The Columbia Police Department also offers active shooter training courses free of charge. To schedule one, contact Captain E. M. Marsh at (803)545-3540 or emmarsh@columbiasc.net.
