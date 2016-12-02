Sarah Palin calls Trump’s deal with Carrier ‘crony capitalism’

1:13 Bryson Allen-Williams: Clemson player used N-word Pause

5:34 The Spirit of South Carolina shines in Governor's speech

1:03 Bowl game is 'going to be huge' for Gamecocks

3:06 Swinney on his players going pro, academics

1:39 911 call from Kanye West's doctor, requesting police and paramedics

2:00 Banning books: Top 10 most challenged books

1:10 Kanye cancels tour after abandoning shows

0:54 Dabo Swinney and Clemson's 5 goals

1:52 Phil Kornblut: The message Muschamp must sell on recruiting trail