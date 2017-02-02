Will deep pockets, NASCAR help Charlotte win major-league soccer team?

1:37 Cromer's P-nuts has a big announcement regarding its Columbia location Pause

1:24 Get a look at these adoptable dogs from PETSinc.

0:37 SLED Investigates the scene of a fire on Santee Ave. in MLK Park

0:55 Gamecocks expect Jamyest Williams to contribute at several positions

1:16 Will Muschamp 2017 signing class breakdown

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest Trump's immigration ban at Raleigh airport

2:41 Jordan Rhodes signs with the Gamecocks

1:20 Jay Urich ready to compete with rest of Gamecocks QBs

2:49 Dabo Swinney: The team is Clemson's best recruiter