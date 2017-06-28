Citizens panel disagrees with police decision that shooting SC native was justified

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:04 Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument Pause 4:16 81-year-old woman on a coffee run leads police on slow-speed chase 0:23 Gorilla Delights In Pool Dancing 1:14 A machete-wielding homeowner faces off with armed robbers 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 0:15 Driver's view of collapsed Georgia overpass 1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse 0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants 1:08 President Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch for SCOTUS justice 6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released body and dash-cam videos of the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Saturday after days of mounting public pressure.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released body and dash-cam videos of the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Saturday after days of mounting public pressure.