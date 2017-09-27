He didn’t know how to tie a tie. Neither did his mom. Then a police officer drove past

A woman and her teenage son ran into a snag as he prepared for homecoming – neither knew how to properly tie the necktie that came with the new suit they’d just purchased for the dance.
“We went home watched YouTube videos and failed miserably trying to tie this tie,” the anonymous woman wrote in a Facebook message posted Tuesday by the Clarksville Police Department. “We decided to run to Men’s Warehouse to get some help.”
Then she spotted Officer James Eure driving in her neighborhood.
“I flagged this gentleman down and asked if her could help,” she wrote. “He was more than happy to.”
Eure even offered her son some lessons on tying his own necktie in the future. The woman included some photos of the lesson and her son at the dance. The Facebook post had more than 2,000 likes and nearly 400 shares by Wednesday morning.
“I just wanted to share this story with you to show how awesome this man is,” the woman, whose name was not given, wrote. “This moment means the world to me.”
She said she’s a single mother of four children who works two jobs. “(I) unfortunately don't get a chance to experience moments like these,” she wrote.
“Good job, James!” wrote the police department along with the woman’s story and photos.
