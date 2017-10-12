‘I really don’t know where I’m going’: Weinstein ‘devastated’ to lose wife & kids

More Videos 1:15 Overwhelmingly positive responses to the #MeToo hashtag Pause 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:45 A'ja Wilson jersey retirement ceremony 2:26 Marcus Lattimore 'knows how special this place is' 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:31 Are you a victim of a money wiring scam? Here are some common examples 1:59 Is offshore drilling good for SC? McMaster weighs in 2:05 Marcus Lattimore through the years 1:07 She ran back in to get her purse, and her car was stolen. Now she’s warning people 2:52 SCANA COO Keller Kissam apologizes for the VC summer controversy Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Harvey Weinstein faces more sexual assault allegations More women have stepped forward to make claims against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was fired from his company after a New York Times report detailing extensive sexual harassment accusations spanning three decades. Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie as well as a former screenwriter are among the latest to say Weinstein made unwanted sexual advances. More women have stepped forward to make claims against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was fired from his company after a New York Times report detailing extensive sexual harassment accusations spanning three decades. Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie as well as a former screenwriter are among the latest to say Weinstein made unwanted sexual advances. Meta Viers McClatchy

