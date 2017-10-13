How Deshaun Watson is helping furnish the homes of 176 Hurricane Harvey victims

Former Clemson Tiger and Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to warm the hearts of his fans.
Watson has reportedly partnered with Ashley Furniture HomeStore to donate at least $1 million worth of furniture to 176 families affected by Hurricane Harvey, according to Daniel Gotera of KHOU in Texas.
The families are having their homes rebuilt by Habitat for Humanity, USAToday reported.
This isn’t the first time that Watson’s acts of kindness catch people’s attention.
In September, Watson gave his first-ever game check to help three women who worked at the Texans’ stadium get back on their feet after Hurricane Harvey.
“For what you all do for us every day and never complain, I really appreciate you all, so I wanted to give my first game check to y’all to help y’all out in some type of way,” Watson told the women. “Here you guys go.”
Hurricane Harvey devastated Texas, damaging or destroying more than 185,000 homes and wreaking up to $180 billion in damage. Watson said he hoped his action would help, at least a little bit, in the recovery.
