How Deshaun Watson is helping furnish the homes of 176 Hurricane Harvey victims

More Videos 2:23 Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values Pause 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 1:16 Rental house scam victim tells his story 1:44 Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result 1:06 Why South Carolina's Steven Montac was frustrated watching his teammates 3:42 Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top 1:15 Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 7:43 Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson donates paycheck to Hurricane Harvey victims Houston Texan, former Clemson football quarterback Deshaun Watson donated his paycheck to stadium workers who were affected by Hurricane Harvey. Houston Texan, former Clemson football quarterback Deshaun Watson donated his paycheck to stadium workers who were affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Houston Texan, former Clemson football quarterback Deshaun Watson donated his paycheck to stadium workers who were affected by Hurricane Harvey.