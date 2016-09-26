Get registered to vote on Voter Registration Day

You still have more than a week to register to vote in South Carolina, but Tuesday is officially National Voter Registration Day.
To mark the occasion, the League of Women Voters will hold a public voter registration drive at the Comet transit center at 1727 Sumter St., part of a 50-state voter registration drive ahead of November’s election.
Volunteers will register voters from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The League of Women Voters will hold a separate event for students, faculty and staff at Midlands Tech’s Beltline campus from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and for residents and staff of The Crossings at Columbia from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Tuesday’s event follows on a similar effort to register voters ahead of the 2012 election, organized by the group.
“Every single vote matters. You can make a difference in the future of your hometown, your state of South Carolina, and your country by registering and voting in this election,” says Julie Sellers, president of the League of Women Voters of the Columbia area.
These events are funded in part by the League of Women Voters Education Fund.
The deadline to register in South Carolina is Oct. 8, 30 days prior to the election.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
Comments