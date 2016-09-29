Trump narrowly leads Clinton in SC, new poll says

South Carolina voters prefer Republican Donald Trump as their next president only slightly more than they prefer Democrat Hillary Clinton, according to a new Winthrop Poll.
Released early Thursday, the poll shows GOP presidential nominee Trump with 42 percent support from S.C. likely voters. Clinton, the Democratic nominee, trails close behind with 38 percent support.
The poll surveyed 694 S.C. residents from Sept. 18-26 and has a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.
The poll included opinions of 475 likely voters in the November presidential election with a margin of error of 4.5 percentage points.
