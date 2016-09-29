Politics & Government

September 29, 2016 12:02 PM

Women’s rights group backs Finlay opponent

By Avery G. Wilks

A women’s rights group on Thursday endorsed state Rep. Kirkman Finlay’s general election opponent and denounced the Richland County Republican’s votes for a 20-week abortion ban passed this spring.

Planned Parenthood Votes South Atlantic, a political action committee formed last year to support Planned Parenthood, cast its first ever S.C. legislative endorsement for Richland County Democrat Tyler Gregg.

Gregg promised Thursday at a press conference on the State House steps that if elected, he will support women’s reproductive rights, equal pay for women and providing paid family leave to help parents care for a newborn or adopted child.

“I won’t play politics with women’s health,” the Columbia attorney said.

Eve Stacey, a member of the group’s board, called South Carolina’s new anti-abortion law “radical” and “blatantly unconstitutional.”

“Let’s elect someone who will be a champion for women’s rights, and that person is Tyler Gregg,” she said.

Efforts to reach Finlay on Thursday were unsuccessful.

