Women’s rights group backs Finlay opponent

A women’s rights group on Thursday endorsed state Rep. Kirkman Finlay’s general election opponent and denounced the Richland County Republican’s votes for a 20-week abortion ban passed this spring.
Planned Parenthood Votes South Atlantic, a political action committee formed last year to support Planned Parenthood, cast its first ever S.C. legislative endorsement for Richland County Democrat Tyler Gregg.
Gregg promised Thursday at a press conference on the State House steps that if elected, he will support women’s reproductive rights, equal pay for women and providing paid family leave to help parents care for a newborn or adopted child.
“I won’t play politics with women’s health,” the Columbia attorney said.
Eve Stacey, a member of the group’s board, called South Carolina’s new anti-abortion law “radical” and “blatantly unconstitutional.”
“Let’s elect someone who will be a champion for women’s rights, and that person is Tyler Gregg,” she said.
Efforts to reach Finlay on Thursday were unsuccessful.
