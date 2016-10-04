Judge OKs settlement in lawsuit against SC child-welfare agency

A federal judge approved a settlement Tuesday in a class-action lawsuit against the S.C. Department of Social Services, the child-welfare agency announced.
Last year, Children’s Rights, a national child safety watchdog group, and the Columbia-based Appleseed Legal Justice Center sued Social Services and Gov. Nikki Haley on behalf of 11 children, saying that mismanagement at the agency endangered children in the agency’s care.
In June, the parties agreed to a settlement, outlining reforms at the agency where heavy caseloads and management issues already were under fire when the lawsuit was filed.
U.S. District Court Judge Richard Gergel approved the settlement agreement Tuesday, Social Services said.
Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself
Comments