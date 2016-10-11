Donald Trump blasts Paul Ryan, GOP leaders, in new tweet-storm

Donald Trump railed against House Speaker Paul Ryan and other Republican leaders for distancing themselves from his campaign following a leaked audio tape of him boasting about groping, kissing, and forcing himself on women.
In a mini-Twitter storm Tuesday, he dismissed Ryan, R-Wis., as a “weak and ineffective leader” and complained that “Despite winning the second debate in a landslide (every poll), it is hard to do well when Paul Ryan and others give zero support.”
Despite winning the second debate in a landslide (every poll), it is hard to do well when Paul Ryan and others give zero support!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2016
Trump argued in an earlier tweet that “Our very weak and ineffective leader, Paul Ryan, had a bad conference call where his members went wild at his disloyalty.”
Ryan, in a conference call with House Republicans Monday, said that he would not defend Trump anymore and would try instead to make sure that Hillary Clinton, if elected president, “doesn’t get a blank check” with a Democratic-led Congress.
He urged House Republicans to do whatever they can to win their districts. Trump suggested that it may be liberating that some Republican lawmakers and leaders are abandoning in the wake of the audio tape’s release.
“It’s so nice that the shackles have been taken off me and I can now fight for America the way I want to,” he tweeted.
And he threatened wavering Republicans that he’d show them how to win.
Disloyal R's are far more difficult than Crooked Hillary. They come at you from all sides. They don’t know how to win - I will teach them!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2016
