Hall family to pursue 'Jacob's law' for officers in schools

The family of Jacob Hall, the 6-year-old who was fatally wounded in the Townville Elementary School shooting, will be pursuing a state law in his honor, his aunt told the Independent Mail on Thursday.
Rebecca Hunnicutt said her family will push for the establishment of "Jacob's Law," which would require that armed officers be placed in all South Carolina schools.
"There needs (to be) a minimum number of armed officers per a certain number of students in our schools," Hunnicutt said. "Our kids need to be protected. They need to be safe. We need to make it mandatory. We can't bring Jacob back, but there is a world of children left to protect. Jacob's death cannot be in vain."
It's not yet clear if the Hall family is working with a specific legislator on the issue.
The cost implications of a proposal such as this are unknown. In Anderson County, school resources officers are already stationed at all middle and high schools.
Anderson School District 5, the largest school district in the county, also has school resource officers or armed security guards at each of its elementary schools.
For city police officers in its elementary schools the district pays $40,000 per officer. That figure covers the nine-month school year.
Comments