Lawmakers aim for proposal to fix ailing pension system by January

A proposal to fix the state’s ailing pension system is expected in January, a co-chairman of a legislative panel that will propose the solution said Wednesday.
"We need to offer a solution that fixes the problem," said state Sen. Kevin Bryant, R-Anderson, a co-chairman of the committee. Bryant said he hopes the panel of House and Senate members will have a solution by the end of the first week of the legislative session.
Lawmakers were told on Tuesday that the state’s pension debt could be nearly $40 billion — the difference between the amount the pension fund has to pay for the retirement benefits of state and local government workers, including teachers, and the amount it has promised to pay current employees and retirees.
In an effort to close that gap, lawmakers are looking at whether to spend more taxpayer money through the state budget or take more money from the paychecks of government workers.
The state’s pension system serves more than 180,000 state and local government employees, including teachers. Another 134,634 retirees also are part of the system.
Lawmakers also could close the pension plan to new employees and require they take part in a defined contribution plan — like a 401(k) investment plan. In the short term, that would increase the pension system’s unfunded liability because new workers would not be paying into the system. But, in the long term, it would reduce the state’s pension costs.
Who is a beneficiary of the S.C. retirement system?
69 years old: Average current age
59 years old: Average age at retirement
23 years: Average years of service at retirement
$42,677: Average final compensation at retirement
$19,774: Average current annual pension benefit
