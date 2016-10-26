SC House panel suggests strengthening dam safety law

Nearly three weeks after Hurricane Matthew broke 25 more South Carolina dams, an S.C. House panel agreed Wednesday on legislation that would tighten the state’s dam safety law.
The panel will suggest S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, file a bill in December to give state regulators oversight over more dams and require dam owners to register with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
But lawmakers rejected DHEC’s request that the Legislature require owners of high- or significant-hazard dams to hire professional engineers to inspect them every five to 10 years.
And they set aside for now a proposal to leverage fees against the state’s dam owners that would help pay for DHEC’s dam safety program, saying they needed more information about how that program would work.
Lucas, who formed the committee, can consider its suggestions before prefiling a dam safety bill ahead of the upcoming legislative session, which starts in January.
