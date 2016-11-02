Haley to campaign with SC Senate candidate in vulnerable seat

With less than a week to go before Election Day, SC Gov. Nikki Haley will be campaigning with a GOP state Senate candidate Thursday in an otherwise reliably Democratic district.
Haley will appear with Mark Palmer, the Republican candidate in District 17 at the Richburg Volunteer Fire Station at 4 p.m.
The governor’s appearance is a late push for Republicans to flip the district, which covers Chester, Fairfield and portions of York counties.
District 17 was long represented by Sen. Creighton Coleman, D-Fairfield, who was defeated in the Democratic primary by educator Mike Fanning of Great Falls.
But Fanning became a subject of controversy after the State Law Enforcement Division began investigating a complaint by a former student that Fanning had an “inappropriate relationship” with her while he was a high school teacher. Palmer has called the allegations “very disturbing,” and if true, “show he is unfit to serve in elected office.”
Fanning has denied the allegation and has not been charged with a crime, but that hasn’t stopped state GOP chairman Matt Moore from calling on Democrats to disavow the candidate.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
