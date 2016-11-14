Pro-Trump rally planned for Saturday at SC State House

In response to protests since the presidential election, local supporters of Donald Trump plan to hold their own rally this weekend.
A pro-Trump rally is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at the S.C. State House, and a Facebook page has been set up to encourage the public to attend.
The State House was the site of a Friday rally by anti-Trump protesters, who oppose the New York billionaire’s Electoral College victory.
While Trump supporters may have cause to gloat after his come-from-behind victory, pro-Trump organizer Amanda Triguero said she doesn’t want Saturday’s rally to be an “in your face” event. Instead, she hopes it will cool off tensions.
“I saw people at these anti-Trump rallies saying, ‘Anybody who voted for Trump is a racist,’ and how they’re afraid somebody’s going to shoot them,” said Triguero, a small business owner who went back to school to become a legal aide. “We’re just normal people who want change. And he’s change, I pray for the better.”
With an active-duty son in the Army and a son-in-law in the Marines, Triguero said she was attracted to Trump’s stance on the military and veterans.
She acknowledges the change she voted for also could represent uncertainty for those now protesting against Trump. “I was afraid when Barack Obama took office,” she said. “But I didn’t go out and protest. I moved forward.”
Triguero also hopes the rally will show the president-elect “we’re not against you, and we hope you follow up on what you say you’re going to do.”
She hopes to have a large turnout for Saturday’s rally but wants the event to remain peaceful so “foolish” protesters don’t “feed into people’s hands.”
“What are you afraid of?” Triguero asked, rhetorically. “We’re not crazy people. We want the same thing, a better America.”
