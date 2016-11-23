Politics & Government

November 23, 2016 8:35 AM

President-Elect Trump: Haley 'a proven dealmaker'

POSTED BY

Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

President-Elect Donald Trump officially announced the appointment of S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley as his ambassador to the United Nations.

Trump’s transition team confirmed the appointment in a statement on Wednesday.

“Governor Haley has a proven track record of bringing people together regardless of background or party affiliation to move critical policies forward for the betterment of her state and our country,” said President-elect Trump.

“She is also a proven dealmaker, and we look to be making plenty of deals. She will be a great leader representing us on the world stage.”

Haley also reacted to the news on Wednesday.

“Our country faces enormous challenges here at home and internationally, and I am honored that the President-elect has asked me to join his team and serve the country we love as the next Ambassador to the United Nations,” Haley said in a statement.

Gov. Haley: Thrilled Trump won but there's work for Republicans to do

While speaking at the Federalist Society’s annual National Lawyers Convention, South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley admitted that she wasn't always the biggest cheerleader of President-elect Donald Trump but that she voted for him and was thrilled he won. She also told other Republicans that his win was not an affirmation of how the GOP conducts itself and urged others to "go back to basics."

C-SPAN
 

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @bristowathome, @buzzatthestate

Related content

Politics & Government

Comments

Videos

Obama: Concerns about Trump presidency, but the people have spoken

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos