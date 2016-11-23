President-Elect Trump: Haley 'a proven dealmaker'

President-Elect Donald Trump officially announced the appointment of S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley as his ambassador to the United Nations.
Trump’s transition team confirmed the appointment in a statement on Wednesday.
“Governor Haley has a proven track record of bringing people together regardless of background or party affiliation to move critical policies forward for the betterment of her state and our country,” said President-elect Trump.
“She is also a proven dealmaker, and we look to be making plenty of deals. She will be a great leader representing us on the world stage.”
Haley also reacted to the news on Wednesday.
“Our country faces enormous challenges here at home and internationally, and I am honored that the President-elect has asked me to join his team and serve the country we love as the next Ambassador to the United Nations,” Haley said in a statement.
Bristow Marchant
