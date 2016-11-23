What SC officials are saying about Nikki Haley’s UN nomination

Prominent South Carolinians quickly responded to Wednesday’s news Gov. Nikki Haley will be named ambassador to the United Nations by President-Elect Donald Trump.
“Governor Haley’s appointment shows how far our state has come and how far our nation can go in the 21st century,” said Matt Moore, chairman of the S.C. Republican Party. “I couldn’t be more proud that the whole world will get to see Nikki Haley’s strong, compasssionate leadership in action.”
“It’s a great day to be an American,” Moore said.
Jaime Harrison, chairman of the S.C. Democratic Party who is also a candidate for the chair of the Democratic National Committee, congratulated Haley on the appointment, while noting she will have to learn foreign policy quickly.
“It’s a tremendous honor to be named an ambassador,” Harrison said. “She’s going to face a steep learning curve. She has to learn about different nations and their history with the United States, so I hope she will work with (former UN Ambassador Susan) Rice and (current U.N. Ambassador Samantha) Power.”
South Carolina’s senior senator, Lindsey Graham, will be expected to vote for Haley’s confirmation when her nomination comes to the U.S. Senate.
“As Governor of South Carolina she has recruited and dealt with some of the largest international business firms in the world,” Graham said in a statement. “Her husband was a member of the South Carolina National Guard who served a tour of duty in Afghanistan. Governor Haley and her family fully understand what is at stake in the war against radical Islam.
“I know she will be a valuable ally to President-elect Trump as our nation tries to reengage the world and lead from the front, not behind.”
I’m confident @nikkihaley will be a strong voice for UN reform and stand for American interests throughout the world.— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 23, 2016
S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas commended Haley’s “distinguished service” as governor and as a member of the Legislature.
“President-Elect Trump has made a tremendous and most capable choice by selecting our Governor to represent the United States in the international community,” Lucas said. “I congratulate UN Ambassador Haley and am confident she will excel in this new impressive endeavor.”
Other state leaders offered similar praise.
“She’s proven over the last six years that she has the ability to take on any job that’s given to her,” said Rep. Rick Quinn, a long-time Haley ally in the legislature.
Quinn added Haley has spent a great deal of time abroad on economic development trips for South Carolina.
“She’s been out there around the world bringing jobs to South Carolina, so she has a lot international experience,” Quinn said. “I think she’ll be successful at it.”
U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, who represents South Carolina’s 2nd District and is a member of the House foreign affairs committee, said he looks forward to working with Haley in the future.
“Governor Nikki Haley would be a strong and effective voice for America as our Ambassador to the United Nations, an often hostile environment,” Wilson said in a statement. “Her fortitude for freedom and democracy will prevail over constant attacks on America and our ally, Israel.”
Haley had been in line to become chairman of the Republican Governors Association beginning in 2018, after she was named vice chair of the organization last week. The current chairman, Gov. Scott Walker of Wisconsin, praised Trump’s choice.
“As governor, Nikki Haley has done an extraordinary job by delivering results for the people of South Carolina, and as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, she will absolutely deliver results for the American people,” Walker said. “The RGA congratulates Governor Haley on her selection and we’re excited to see her represent America on the world stage.”
