Former Sanford aide added to Trump White House team

The man who helped Mark Sanford win a second term as S.C. governor and return to Congress after the “Appalachian trail” scandal will serve as communications director for the Donald Trump White House.
Jason Miller was also given the title “assistant to the president” when the president-elect announced his communication team on Thursday. Miller had previously served as the communications head for Trump’s campaign and transition team.
Miller was campaign manager for Sanford’s 2006 re-election campaign and served in the governor’s office as a deputy chief of staff afterward. He teamed up with Sanford again for the former governor’s 2013 special election during which Sanford won another term in the House of Representatives – as well as redemption for the public breakdown of his marriage following an admission of an affair.
In the White House, Miller will work alongside other Trump aides Sean Spicer as press secretary, Hope Hicks as strategic communications director and Dan Scavino as director of social media.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @bristowathome, @buzzatthestate
Comments