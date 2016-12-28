SC solicitor dies after battle with cancer

Chrissy Adams, the 10th Judicial Circuit solicitor, has died after a long battle with cancer.
Deputy Solicitor David Wagner said early Wednesday that she had died at home sometime during the night Tuesday with her family around her. She had been receiving hospice care regularly before she died.
"She was wonderful and bright and dedicated to her work," said Wagner. "We are going to miss her toughness. And her."
Adams took office in 2005 and has recently been on an extended medical leave from the solicitor’s office that covers Anderson and Oconee counties. She decided in 2016 not to seek re-election
Adams is survived by her husband, Eddie Adams, a former chairman of the Oconee County Republican Party, and two young sons.
