January 4, 2017 8:34 AM

Joe Biden hopes to be 'reborn in Charleston'

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

Vice President Joe Biden is open about his love for the Palmetto State. He proved it again Tuesday, when he told SC Sen. Tim Scott “When I die, I want to be reborn in Charleston.”

Biden made the comment when Scott was sworn in Tuesday for a full term in the U.S. Senate after the 2016 election. The moment was captured by C-SPAN cameras.

Scott later responded to the vice president on Twitter.

Biden is a frequent visitor to South Carolina. He owns a vacation home on Kiawah Island. He also told Scott he called SC Gov. Nikki Haley the night she was nominated for UN ambassador by President-Elect Donald Trump.

“I like her a lot. I met her whole family," Biden said.

