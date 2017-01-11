Supreme Court to consider lieutenant governor issue

The S.C. Supreme Court could soon decide who will choose the state’s next lieutenant governor, a Lowcountry senator said Wednesday.
The Supreme Court entered an order accepting the lieutenant governor issue in its original jurisdiction, said state Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort.
Oral arguments are set for January 18 at 2:30 p.m., Davis said.
Davis had petitioned the court seeking a ruling that the governor cannot appoint a lieutenant governor until after the 2018 election.
The ratification language that lawmakers approved after a 2014 statewide referendum — allowing the governor and lieutenant governor to be elected on the same ticket — omitted a 2018 starting date for the governor to appoint a new lieutenant governor if that post becomes vacant, Davis says.
