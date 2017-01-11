Haley reflects on six years in office

Nikki Haley reviewed her six years as South Carolina’s governor during her final State of the State address Wednesday, touting bringing jobs to the Palmetto State, rebranding the state’s image and spending more on schools.
“Ladies and gentlemen, the state of our state is blessed,” Haley told lawmakers.
Haley, the first woman and first minority elected to lead South Carolina, is poised to leave the job of governor to join the Trump Administration. A confirmation hearing on her nomination to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is scheduled for next Wednesday.
Haley directly addressed Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster, who is set to take over as governor. “Your love of South Carolina gives me great comfort, as I know you cherish our state and its people, and I know you’ll take care of them.”
However, much of the Lexington Republican’s address was, in fact, a goodbye to South Carolina — “for now,” she said.
Reaction from the GOP-controlled Legislature, with whom Haley frequently has squabbled, were subdued, seldom interrupting her speech with applause.
Economic development, education
Recounting her six years in office, Haley said an economic revival has taken place in South Carolina.
She touted her jobs record, saying her office has announced 85,613 new jobs and $21.5 billion in capital investment.
“Every single one of our 46 counties has seen new jobs,” Haley said. “Every one.”
She also highlighted her push for changes in the state’s K-12 education system, including holding back third graders who do not read proficiently and providing reading coaches.
“Schools in rural and high-poverty areas couldn’t afford the technology necessary for a 21st Century education, so we found a way to provide it to them,” Haley said.
State Rep. Ralph Norman, R-York, a longtime Haley ally, said Haley’s speech was heartfelt. It was also subdued, instead of a typical laying out of the governor’s agenda, Norman said
For example, in 2015 Haley unveiled a gas-tax increase while demanding a much larger tax cut. Legislators responded negatively to that plan, saying it would gut money for state agencies.
Democrats said Republican Haley left key problems unsolved.
State Rep. John King, D-York, said Haley is leaving office with crumbling roads and bridges, and without a solution to fully funding S.C. schools.
“As a leader, even though she is leaving, she could have still called on the Legislature to make sure that ... they would continue to work on education, work on roads and bridges and infrastructure, and economic development in the state,” said King, chairman of the S.C. Legislative Black Caucus. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get that tonight.”
‘A Great Day in South Carolina’
Much of Haley’s speech was a pep talk.
She praised her alma mater, Clemson University, for its national football championship win Monday over Alabama. “If I wasn’t proud enough of this state already, our Clemson Tigers winning the national championship took it to a whole new level.”
She also praised the state’s improved image.
When she first ran for governor in 2010, Haley said she often heard people speaking negatively about South Carolina.
“Those were difficult words to hear,” Haley said. “This was the state that adopted my parents and the state that raised me.”
As a result, Haley said she pushed for S.C. state employees to answer phones with: "It’s a Great Day in South Carolina, how may I help you?"
“They hated it,” Haley said.
But, she added, “South Carolina was never the state it was portrayed to be,” Haley said. “We are so much more than the punchline of a late-night joke. We always have been.”
Now, Haley said she almost always hears her “Great Day” tagline wherever she speaks. “And they are right. Because, it almost always is.”
But much of that greatness, she said, is due to the reaction of state residents to hardships and disasters — flooding, a hurricane, a huge fire, a police shooting and the Emanuel 9 massacre.
"I will remember how the good people of South Carolina responded to those tragedies, with love and generosity and compassion, and what that has meant for our state," Haley said.
A new Governor
When he becomes governor, McMaster is expected to bring a different style to the Governor’s Mansion.
Haley, for instance, has been criticized during her tenure for being quick to blast those who don’t agree with her.
McMaster, meanwhile, is known as an affable politician, and lawmakers in the GOP-controlled Legislature are jping he will be more willing to compromise.
Haley said “it has been a little amusing” to read comparisons of the two state leaders.
“(F)or clarity’s sake, here are two things I know for certain we have always shared: a love of South Carolina and a love of music,” Haley said.
“Your love of South Carolina gives me great comfort, as I know you cherish our state and its people, and I know you’ll take care of them.”
McMaster agreed. “We’re going to miss her.”
Cassie Cope: 803-771-8657, @cassielcope
Time set for hearing on Haley’s UN nomination
S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley will appear before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee next Wednesday at 10 a.m. for a hearing on her nomination to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
Haley has said she will resign as governor once she is confirmed by the Senate for the U.S. post.
Bristow Marchant
