Clemson grad from Iran returns to SC after Trump ban

The South Carolina woman whose trip home left her in a week-long international limbo has returned home.
Nazanin Zinouri, an Iranian citizen and Clemon University graduate who had been unable to return to her Upstate home because of President Trump's travel ban, returned to South Carolina on Monday.
She touched down at the Greenville-Spartanburg airport around 12:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, where she was met by friends, co-workers and her dog.
Clemson University grad Nazanin Zinouri is back in the Upstate after the travel ban enacted by POTUS Trump was lifted #MuslimBan pic.twitter.com/fne6MuXdoi— Bart Boatwright (@bartboat) February 6, 2017
Zinouri had taken an ill-timed trip home to visit family in her home country of Iran in January. While she was gone, President Donald Trump issued an executive order that barred citizens of Iran and six other Muslim-majority countries. Zinouri was taken off a flight home on Jan. 27 in Dubai and sent back to Iran.
Zinouri initially had her work-related visa revoked by the president’s order, along with more than 60,000 others. A judge’s order Friday paved the way for Zinouri to return to the U.S. Sunday via Boston on a re-instated visa.
