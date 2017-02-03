Clemson grad stranded in Iran has visa ‘revoked’ by Trump ban

A Clemson graduate who can’t return to her Upstate home because of President Trump’s travel ban has had her visa revoked.
Nazanin Zinouri, an Iranian citizen who had lived in the United States for seven years, is among the more than 100,000 non-permanent resident visa holders who have had their immigration documents canceled because of the ban targeted seven Muslim-majority Middle Eastern nations.
The number was reported by the federal government in response to a lawsuit brought by two Yemeni men who had their U.S. resident visas confiscated after they landed at a Washington, D.C., airport last Saturday, as reported by the Washington Post. The men were then put on a return flight to Ethiopia.
The State Department revised the number down to 60,000 later on Friday, clarifying that the higher figure, mentioned in court, includes diplomatic and other visas that were actually exempted by the travel ban.
A flurry of court rulings issued after Trump signed the executive order have exempted green card holders, who while not U.S. citizens, have a permanent right to remain in – and re-enter – the country.
But those with non-permanent visas, which might allow someone to live, work and study in the U.S. temporarily – including Zinouri – were not so lucky.
Zinouri graduated with a PhD in industrial engineering from Clemson in 2016, and was working with a Greenville technology firm when she took an ill-timed trip home to visit family in Tehran in January. Trump ordered a 90-day suspension of immigration from Iran while she was away, and Zinouri was taken off her flight while attempting to return to South Carolina.
Sen. Lindsey Graham’s office, which has been working to get Zinouri back into the country, confirmed Zinouri was among the thousands whose visas have been affectively revoked by the order. A spokesman for Graham said Friday the office is continuing to explore other options to allow her to return.
Meanwhile, Zinouri’s employer has started a GoFundMe campaign to pay her legal costs. As of Friday, the page had raised nearly $17,000.
